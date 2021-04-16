Akuapem Poloo's 90 days in prison too harsh - Sammy Gyamfi

He also described the sentence delivered by the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann as "sad" and called on President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to "remit her sentence or pardons her."

Akuapem Poloo was slapped with 90-day imprisonment for the publication of a nude picture with her seven-year-old son in June, in the year 2020.

She was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on his birthday.

Poloo sentenced

She was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christiana Cann.

Ms. Christiana Cann, sentenced her to 90 days in prison each for all three counts which are to run concurrently.

Akuapem Poloo whiles whisked away to prison said "Mummy please, Mummy, I beg you, Mummy please."

The lawyer for the convict, Andy Vortia, including other lawyers who were present at the court and prayed independently as amicus curiae against a custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for committing the offence which the court held had become prevalent in the country and affected children's best interest, right to privacy and dignity as well as the country’s moral image.

Complainant

The Director of Child Rights International Ghana, Bright Appiah, was the complainant in this case.