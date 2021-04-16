Akuapem Poloo’s three-month sentence is fair and a lesson – Samson Anyenini

This was after she posted nude and obscene materials of herself and her young son on social media some months ago.

Rosemond Brown, who is popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, pleaded guilty in court after being charged over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

Several Ghanaians have described her sentence as harsh, with some taking to social media to express the displeasure.

However, reacting to the development, lawyer Samson Anyenini said the judgement is fair and a show of tough love.

The host of Joy FM’s current affairs analysis program Newsfile said this in a Facebook post following the ruling.

Pulse Ghana

“Pray - 90 days. Luck. Fair. Tough Love. Lesson. Confused Generation needing Principle, a sense of Decency and a scruple of Morality. May the child survive the potential effects of what he was made to suffer,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana, Bright Appiah, was the complainant in this case.