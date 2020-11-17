Akufo-Addo accepts Amidu's resignation

Both a letter from the office of Chief of Staff dated November 17, 2020, signed by Akosua Frema Osei-Opare and addressed to him, and a statement from the presidency signed by Director of Communications Eugine Arhin acknowledged receipt of the letter of resignation written by Mr. Amidu and addressed to the President on Monday, November 16.

The former Attorney-General was appointed by President Akufo Addo on January 10, 2018, to serve as an independent prosecutor of all corruption-related crimes and also to prevent them.

However, Mr. Amidu has resigned citing interference in his work by the President himself who appointed him, and what he referred to as a “traumatic experience” between 20th October 2020 and 2nd November 2020 after releasing his 15-page corruption risk assessment on Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions, among a plethora of other issues.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” Martin Amidu said.

“In undertaking the analysis of the risk of prevention of corruption and anti-corruption assessment I sincerely believed that I was executing an independent mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L. I. 2374).

“The reaction I received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinces me beyond any reasonable doubt that I was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption. My position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.”

In response to the resignation, the president thanked Mr. Amidu for his service to the nation and wished him well in his future endeavours.

He also took note of the issues raised by the former Special Prosecutor, hinting at an elaborate response to them "shortly".

The president also directed the Chief of Staff to ensure that all emoluments and other entitlements due Mr. Amidu by law be settled accordingly.

See below copies of both the Chief of Staff’s letter and the presidency’s statement:

Akufo-Addo accepts Amidu's resignation