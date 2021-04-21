RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo announces full list of Deputy Minister nominees

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated 39 persons for appointment as Deputy Ministers in his government.

Akufo-Addo announces full list of Deputy Minister nominees

Pulse Ghana

The President submitted the names of the nominees to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Recommended articles

A statement from the Presidency urged Parliament to be bi-partisan and expedite the approval of the nominees.

In the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare and John Ampontuah Kumah have been nominated as Deputy Ministers.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Michael Okyere Baafi and Herbert Krapa have also been nominated as Deputy Ministers for Trade and Industry.

The Energy Ministry also has Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo and Andrew Egyapa Mercer nominated as Deputy Minister nominees.

Meanwhile, Evans Opoku Bobie has been nominated as deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, while Fatima Abubakar is Deputy Minister-designate for Information.

The President has also named Charles Adu-Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Below is the full list of Deputy Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo:

Statement from Presidency (1)
Statement from Presidency (1) Pulse Ghana
Statement from Presidency (2)
Statement from Presidency (2) Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]

If you're wondering what a good guy looks like, here's a pretty image of one

7 ways to know a good guy that deserves a chance with you [Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]