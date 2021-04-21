Akufo-Addo announces full list of Deputy Minister nominees

A statement from the Presidency urged Parliament to be bi-partisan and expedite the approval of the nominees.

In the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare and John Ampontuah Kumah have been nominated as Deputy Ministers.

Pulse Ghana

Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, Michael Okyere Baafi and Herbert Krapa have also been nominated as Deputy Ministers for Trade and Industry.

The Energy Ministry also has Mohammed Amin Adam, William Owuraku Aidoo and Andrew Egyapa Mercer nominated as Deputy Minister nominees.

Meanwhile, Evans Opoku Bobie has been nominated as deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, while Fatima Abubakar is Deputy Minister-designate for Information.

The President has also named Charles Adu-Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Below is the full list of Deputy Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo:

Pulse Ghana