Akufo-Addo announces goal to recruit 4,000 police personnel


This announcement will move the country forward on the Akufo-Addo administration's ambition to retool the police service and ensure the safety of citizens.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a new goal of recruiting 4,000 police personnel.

“We are recruiting over 4,000 more people into the police service. We are also giving them equipment to give force to our police service," president Akufo-Addo said at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Gomoa Traditional Area at Apam in the Central Region.

"I will make sure that our police service is properly looked after, properly resources; my government will do exactly that,” he added.

--New police vehicles

Government in August boosted the operations of the police service with 105 Toyata Corolla vehicles.

The cars arrived at a crucial time when the Police service needs a boost in their nationwide operations.

Early in February, the government disclosed that it has renegotiated the terms of purchase of some 43 VIP fleet meant for the Presidency, to make room for the purchase of 100 Toyota Corollas.

The renegotiation had to do with a contract between the then Mahama administration and Amalgamated Securities Limited, which ordered for bullet-proof cars at a cost of $9.1 million on 3 January 2017.

But upon inheriting the contract, the Nana Addo government elected to renegotiate the terms, requesting that the 43 bulletproof cars be replaced with 100 Toyota Corollas.

