Akufo-Addo appeals to health workers to accept postings to all parts of the country

His comments come against the refusal of some health professionals not accepting postings to remote areas in some parts of the country.

“Our schools of Nursing and Midwifery have got a good reputation and have been training good nurses and midwives who easily find work in all parts of the world.

“But the nurse-population ratio in our country remains unsatisfactory after 66 years of our nation. We currently do not have the number of healthcare professionals with the right mix of skills and expertise in some of our regions, districts, and deprived communities, especially in the newly-created regions and districts.

“Nurses refusing postings is particularly distressing. I want to use this platform to encourage all health practitioners to follow the worthy example of your great forebearers who readily accepted postings in their early years at a time when the national infrastructure was even more harrowing than it is.

“Therefore I am appealing to you as passionately as I can to accept postings to all regions and district hospitals where your services are needed the most,” he said.

The National Service Scheme Secretariat (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.