Speaking at the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the School of Nursing and Midwifery of the University of Ghana on Friday, June 16, he asked the workers to emulate their forebearers who accepted to work in any part of the country at a time the situation was even more harrowing than it is presently.
Akufo-Addo appeals to health workers to accept postings to all parts of the country
His Excellency Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has appealed to all healthcare professionals to accept posting to all parts of the country, especially deprived communities where their services are needed.
Recommended articles
His comments come against the refusal of some health professionals not accepting postings to remote areas in some parts of the country.
“Our schools of Nursing and Midwifery have got a good reputation and have been training good nurses and midwives who easily find work in all parts of the world.
“But the nurse-population ratio in our country remains unsatisfactory after 66 years of our nation. We currently do not have the number of healthcare professionals with the right mix of skills and expertise in some of our regions, districts, and deprived communities, especially in the newly-created regions and districts.
“Nurses refusing postings is particularly distressing. I want to use this platform to encourage all health practitioners to follow the worthy example of your great forebearers who readily accepted postings in their early years at a time when the national infrastructure was even more harrowing than it is.
“Therefore I am appealing to you as passionately as I can to accept postings to all regions and district hospitals where your services are needed the most,” he said.
The National Service Scheme Secretariat (NSS) on Saturday, June 10, 2023, released postings of a total of 12,295 nurses.
The postings cover personnel who enrolled to undertake their one-year mandatory national service at various accredited health facilities across the country for the 2023/2024 service year.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh