Akufo-Addo applauds Zoomlion for their continuous investment in waste management

“These trucks are going to be used to cart waste from our business districts and communities to landfill sites and waste treatment facilities, and help in the ongoing disinfection exercises of spaces and institutions that have been rolled out since the onset of COVID-19,” the President said.

He noted that the country generates some 7,517,540 metric tonnes of waste which presents enormous investment opportunities that the private sector can take advantage of.

President Akufo-Addo praised Zoomlion for their dedication and continuous investment in the management of waste in the country.

He maintained that rapid population growth with its consequent increase in human activities meant that waste management will continue to be a challenge in the country.

For his part, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Daniel Botwe assured Zoomlion Company limited of his ministry’s effort to ensure that the trucks are protected and put to good use.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyapong used the opportunity to thank the president for enabling the private sector to thrive and contribute to the development of the country.