She replaces Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah. Until her appointment, Madam Julie Essiam was the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA.
Akufo-Addo appoints Julie Essiam as new GRA boss; replaces Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah
President Akufo-Addo has appointed Madam Julie Essiam as the new Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.
Her appointment comes hours after President Akufo-Addo dissolved the Board of the GRA.
Though no reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led Board, reports say there have been some disagreements lately.
The move by the President comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.
The dissolved GRA Board had Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.
Prior to her appointment Ms. Julie Essiam was the Group Executive at the Ecobank Group with branches covering 40 countries across North America, Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.
