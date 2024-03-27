Akufo-Addo appoints Julie Essiam as new GRA boss; replaces Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Her appointment comes hours after President Akufo-Addo dissolved the Board of the GRA.

Though no reason was given for the dissolution of the Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi-led Board, reports say there have been some disagreements lately.

The move by the President comes days after the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamadu Bawumia accused GRA of harassing businesses for taxes due to unrealistic targets.

Pulse Ghana

The dissolved GRA Board had Dr. Anthony Oteng-Gyasi as the board chairman, while, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Mad. Adelaide Ahwireng, Prof. Peter Ohene Kyei, Mr. Kwabena Boaten, Mrs. Dela Obeng-Sakyi, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei as members.