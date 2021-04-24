Photos: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Father Campbell hold Iftar with Chief Imam at Jubilee House

Pulse Ghana

The Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Rev Father Andrew Campbell, was also present to observe the moment with him.

The occasion coincided with the birthday of the National Chief Imam, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Friday.

“On Friday April 23, I joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Chief Imam and other dignitaries for an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Jubilee House,” Dr. Bawumia later posted on Facebook.

“This year's Iftar also coincided with the 102nd birthday of the National Chief Imam and the occasion was used to celebrate the statesman, whose life has impacted positively on our nation.”

