Photos: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Father Campbell hold Iftar with Chief Imam at Jubilee House

Emmanuel Ayamga

The National Chief Imam was joined by a host of dignitaries for an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Jubilee House on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Photos: Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Father Campbell hold Iftar with Chief Imam at Jubilee House
Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu was joined by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church, Rev Father Andrew Campbell, was also present to observe the moment with him.

The occasion coincided with the birthday of the National Chief Imam, who celebrated his 102nd birthday on Friday.

“On Friday April 23, I joined President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Chief Imam and other dignitaries for an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Jubilee House,” Dr. Bawumia later posted on Facebook.

“This year's Iftar also coincided with the 102nd birthday of the National Chief Imam and the occasion was used to celebrate the statesman, whose life has impacted positively on our nation.”

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. They break their fast at the time of the call to prayer for the evening prayer.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

