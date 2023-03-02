In a post on social media, the Ghanaian president sent well wishes from his country and its people to Mr. Tinubu.
Akufo-Addo congratulates Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent his commiserations to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their Government, I extend warm congratulations to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory in the Nigerian presidential election of Saturday, 25th February”, he wrote.
“President-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory has ensured that the ruling APC Government has been given four (4) more years to continue in office, which, I am hopeful, will go a long way to enhancing the quality of governance, the rule of law and the performance of the Nigerian economy.”
President Akufo-Addo also touched on Ghana’s long standing relationship with Nigeria and assured that Tinubu’s election will safeguard it.
“It is my expectation that the President-elect would continue in the stead of past Nigerian leaders, and deepen even further the strong friendship that exists between Nigeria & Ghana, which has been based on a shared agenda of freedom, dev't, security, progress and prosperity.”
“Warm congratulations, once again, to President-elect Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and Nigeria’s success”, he concluded.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.
The commission's chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced the former Lagos governor winner of the election after four days of collating the results of the February 25 election at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.
Tinubu won 12 states across the country, the same as his two closest rivals, but he secured more votes than Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). The third republic senator secured 8,794,726 to defeat Atiku who finished second with 6,984,520 votes and Obi who finished third with 6,101,533 votes.
