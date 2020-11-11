Conde beat off competition from his main challenger Cellou Dalein Diallo in the October elections, garnering 59.5% of the total votes.

However, the polls were challenged by some opposition parties, citing the 82-year-old’s decision to amend the constitution in order to contest for a third term.

There were a series of protests over alleged irregularities in the results of the presidential election, leading to a court action.

However, Guinea’s constitutional court has now confirmed Conde as the winner of the country’s election.

President Akufo-Addo was one of the first African leaders to congratulate Conde on his re-election.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo, who is ECOWAS Chair, wished the 82-year-old the best of luck in his third six-year term.

“I join many on our continent and across the world to congratulate President Alpha Conde, on his re-election as the President of Guinea, a result which was subsequently confirmed by the country’s Constitutional Court on Saturday, 7th November 2020,” the statement from Akufo-Addo said.

“I wish President Conde and the Guinean people the very best of luck in the years to come, as Guinea unleashes her tremendous potential to develop into a thriving, prosperous democratic state.”

He also called for immediate reconciliation between key stakeholders of the political process in order to return Guinea to stability.

Akufo-Addo expressed hope that Guinea and Ghana will continue to build strong relations, as has been the case since the days of independence.

“Further, it is important that he accelerates the process of dialogue and reconciliation amongst the key stakeholders of the political process in order to banish the spectre of potential instability.

“It is my hope that the strong relations between Guinea and Ghana, which date from the earliest days of our independence, will grow from strength to strength during the presidency of Professor Alpha Conde.

“Warm congratulations, once again, to President Alpha Conde and the people of the Republic of Guinea. God bless him and the Guinean people, and best wishes for his and his country’s success,” the statement added.