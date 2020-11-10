According to him, the President will only promote nepotism and cronyism if he is given a second term in office.

Mr. Nketia said this when he addressed some journalists in Accra as part of the NDC’s weekly press conferences.

He said “Ghanaians need to be very, very careful when they approach the polling station on December 7.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC

“He [Akufo-Addo] doesn’t care about you and me. All our President cares about is four more years to steal more, four more years to promote more cronyism and shady nepotistic deals like the Agyapa deal,” Mr. Nketia stated.

“If you have a President in his first term of office where he’s expected to please the nation to vote and give him a second term. Even in that first term, you see this type of misrule, what will happen when you grant him a second term?”

The NDC General Secretary further stated that President Akufo-Addo will become a “constitutional dictator” if he’s re-elected.

“Nana Addo’s second term will be seen as a constitutional dictatorship because at that point he will need nobody’s vote.

“Even now that he needs your vote, look at what is happening. Can you imagine if he’s in power for his last term and he doesn’t need to please anybody?” he added.

Also touching on the controversial Agyapa agreement, Mr. Nketia accused Akufo-Addo of being the chief mastermind behind the deal.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s complicity in the deal remains the reason why he has so far not punished any of his culpable appointees.

He said it was shocking that the President continues to affirm his confidence in Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite everything that has been uncovered about the Agyapa deal.

“The fact that Akufo-Addo himself supervised and approved this shady Agyapa deal from the beginning and continues to affirm his confidence in his cousin and Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming corruption against him, speaks to his complicity in this whole Agyapa scam,” he said.

“The evidence shows that President Akufo-Addo was the very person who approved the stinking deal and supervised the legal payment made to companies owned by his cousins and their cronies in violation of our laws and against the national interest.

“President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind and promoter of the shady Agyapa deal. That is why he cannot punish any of his appointees who are found culpable in the shady deal.”