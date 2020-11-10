NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the ruling party has bought all the available airtime on the major television and radio stations.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of flooding the media space with their campaign in order to cover their tracks of corruption.

“NPP government went and bought all the airtime on all the major television and radio outlets so that we cannot have a voice to speak,” Mr. Nketia said at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, three years ago, he [Akufo-Addo] had the presence of mind to close down all radio stations that will not tow his line.

“So now he comes round to buy airtime. And they have resources to buy the airtime because of the stealing. So they’ll steal your money and prevent you from speaking and make sure that they use your money to cover their tracks.”

The NDC General Secretary also accused the NPP government of sabotaging their press conferences with frequent power outages.

He alleged that Tuesday’s press conference was supposed to begin at 10:00 am but started late due to a deliberate power cut in the area.

“When you want to speak, they either turn off the lights or use National Security to disrupt the radio and television signals, so that the good people of Ghana cannot hear you,” Mr. Nketia added.

He further criticised the government over the controversial Agyapa deal, alleging that President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind behind the agreement.

He said Akufo-Addo’s complicity in the deal remains the reason why he has so far not punished any of his culpable appointees.

“The fact that Akufo-Addo himself supervised and approved this shady Agyapa deal from the beginning and continues to affirm his confidence in his cousin and Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming corruption against him, speaks to his complicity in this whole Agyapa scam,” Mr. Nketia alleged.

“The evidence shows that President Akufo-Addo was the very person who approved the stinking deal and supervised the legal payment made to companies owned by his cousins and their cronies in violation of our laws and against the national interest.

“President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind and promoter of the shady Agyapa deal. That is why he cannot punish any of his appointees who is found culpable in the shady deal,” he added.