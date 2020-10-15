He said the ruling party has failed to develop the region to which they benefit from a lot of votes.

The NDC scribe likened the situation to a talking drum where he said if you don't enjoy one side, you play the other side.

Mr. Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said this during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

Residents in the area, mostly farmers and miners, who use motorcycles as a means of transportation complained about the deplorable state of the road linking the Manso-Edubiasi, Manso-Kenyasi, and its environs.

Mr Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC

“We are afraid when a loved one goes to Kumasi and delays in coming back because of the bad news we hear concerning the road. So we are very concerned about our roads, and for me, that is what will influence my vote,” a resident said.

According to another resident who called on the NDC to come to their aid, although they voted the NPP into power, their concerns remain unattended to.

“We are begging you, ‘General Mosquito’ and Mahama, if you will fix our roads then start now so we can decide who to vote for, because even though the NPP has seats here, they have not attended to our need so please do something about it for us, we beg you,” the resident added.