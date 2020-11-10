According to him, Akufo-Addo’s complicity in the deal remains the reason why he has so far not punished any of his culpable appointees.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Nketia said it was shocking that the President continues to affirm his confidence in Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta despite everything that has been uncovered about the Agyapa deal.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“The fact that Akufo-Addo himself supervised and approved this shady Agyapa deal from the beginning and continues to affirm his confidence in his cousin and Finance Minister, even in the face of overwhelming corruption against him, speaks to his complicity in this whole Agyapa scam,” he alleged.

“The evidence shows that President Akufo-Addo was the very person who approved the stinking deal and supervised the legal payment made to companies owned by his cousins and their cronies in violation of our laws and against the national interest.

“President Akufo-Addo was the chief mastermind and promoter of the shady Agyapa deal. That is why he cannot punish any of his appointees who is found culpable in the shady deal.”

In August, Parliament in line with the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act, 2018 (Act 978) approved agreements to allow the country to derive maximum value from its mineral resources and monetise the mineral income accruing to Ghana in a sustainable and responsible manner.

The move gave Agyapa Royalties Limited the right to secure about $1 billion to enable the government to finance large infrastructural projects.

The Minority in Parliament boycotted the deal and accused the government of mortgaging Ghana’s gold resources.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama also expressed his discontent with the move and said he will not respect the deal should he win the December elections.

Meanwhile, a coalition of CSOs in the mining industry also kicked against the controversial agreement.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, subsequently waded in to conduct a corruption risk assessment of the controversial Agyapa deal.

In his risk assessment report, Mr. Amidu called for a suspension of the scheduled Initial Public Offer (IPO) on the Agyapa royalties.

Acting on the report, President Akufo-Addo directed that the Agyapa deal be sent back to parliament for review.