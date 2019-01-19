The president, in a statement Friday evening, charged the new Yaa-Naa to bring "lasting peace and unity" in Dagbon, which he observed has seen decades of division, strife and tension.

He said: "Today is a happy day for the good people of Ghana. At long last, the people of Dagbon have, by the grace of God, a new Ya-Naa, bringing to an end decades of division, strife and tension in Dagbon. I send warmest congratulations to Yo-Naa, the Savelugu Naa, Abubakari Mahama, on his election, by the time-hallowed customary process, on Friday, 18th January, 2019, as the new Ya-Naa of Dagbon, following the completion of the final funeral rites of the late Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II, on Friday, 18th January, 2019.

"...I am confident that the new Ya-Naa will steer ably the affairs of Dagbon, move swiftly to place the Kampakuya Na and the Bolin Lana in their rightful positions in the Kingdom, and help bring lasting peace and unity to one of the most ancient traditional states of our nation. He is an experienced and mature man, a man who loves his people, and a man who will work to ensure that Dagbon prospers, and offers opportunities for its youth to enhance their lives in normalcy and security."

He also commended the the Kampakuya Naa, Yakubu Abdulai Andani, and the Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, for the constructive roles they played towards ensuring the completion of the funerals of their respective fathers, and for their subsequent words of acceptance, and declaration of loyalty to the new Ya-Naa.

"It is the expectation of the people of Dagbon that, as the eldest sons of two most recent Ya-Naas, they will help the new Ya-Naa lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity," the president added.

He also thanked the Committee of Eminent Chiefs chaired by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, and the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, "for working so hard and with such determination to help us realise this memorable occasion. I salute their high sense of statesmanship and patriotism."

Naa Alhaji Abukari Mahama, until his selected as the new Yaa-Naa by the custodians of Dagbon tradition, was the Savelugu Chief.

He is also the head of the Andani Royal Family.

The selection of the new Yaa-Naa follows the completion of the funerals of Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Naa-Yaa Yakubu Andani II.

Abubakari Mahama was contesting with three others including the regent of Dagbon, Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, and Tampion Lana.

His selection was in line with the customs and traditions with respect to the succession to the kingship of Dagbon.

The decision of the Traditional Selection Committee is also in line with the Dagbon constitution of 1930 and the Supreme Court decision of December 1986.

The Supreme Court in 1986 ordered that only occupants of skins of Mion, Karaga and Savelugu are eligible to contest for the Kingship of Dagbon.