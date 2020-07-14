The voter registration exercise started last Tuesday, with over three million people having already registered.

However, concerns have been raised about the ongoing registration exercise, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic still prevalent.

The Electoral Commission (EC), though, has assured that it will ensure all safety protocols are observed at the various centers.

In a post on Twitter, the President shared a creative with a message urging Ghanaians to get involved in the registration exercise.

He also encouraged those who have already registered to convince their friends and families to also register for the voter ID card.

“If you have registered already there are two things you can do. Firstly, you can serve as a guarantor for up to 10 people who are eligible to register,” Akufo-Addo’s post read.

“Secondly, you can convince your friends and family to also register,” it added, while calling on all Ghanaians to wear their masks and maintain social distancing when the go to the centers.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo is currently under a 14-day self-isolation after a person within his circles tested positive for COVID-19.