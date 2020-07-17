This quiz will tell who you'll vote for in the 2020 presidential election
Take this quiz and it will uncover which candidate you'll vote for in the 2020 polls...
If you were invited to a party with the President, what will be the colour combination of your dress?
All white
Blue top with a touch of black
A caftan of any colour will do
A suit should be fine
Which of these do you really regard as proper achievement?
Building roads
Reducing inflation
Products becoming cheap on the market
Creating jobs
If you were an animal, which would you want to be?
Cat
Lion
Bird
Dog
What quality do you best remember Dr. Kwame Nkrumah for?
Strong leader
Dictator
Nation builder
Patriot
You have the chance to be offered a dream job today, which one will it be?
Lawyer
Journalist
Doctor
Banker
You’re meeting your crush for a date, which will you prioritise?
Getting my lines correct
Making sure I have enough money on me
Knowing his or her ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’
I’ll go as me, if she doesn’t like what she sees, we can both bounce
If you were made President today, what will be your first move?
Reduce fuel
Arrest all corrupt officials
Reduce unemployment
Equip health workers abundantly to fight COVID-19
You seem so impressed with the NPP's tenure and you cant to give Akufo-Addo a second chance.
You obviously love the John Mahama and Jane Opoku-Agyemang partnership and you will vote for them.
You seem cornered cuz you don't like both parties but you also know a third force cannot win. You still have some months to make up your mind, though.
My guy, why you bore? You obviously don't care about the upcoming elections and you don't look like you will even vote. LOL.
