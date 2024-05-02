ADVERTISEMENT
NPP commends IGP, Police for peaceful Ejisu by-election

Andreas Kamasah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed commendation for the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, applauding the professionalism demonstrated by police officers during the recently concluded Ejisu by-election.

In an official statement released on May 2 and endorsed by the General Secretary, Justi Koduah Frimpon, the NPP lauded the leadership of Dr Dampare in overseeing the security management of the electoral process.

"We commend the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for their tremendous commitment, professionalism, and efforts during and after the election," the NPP's statement affirmed.

The by-election, held on April 30, was necessitated by the untimely passing of the late Member of Parliament for the area and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, on March 7. Participating in the electoral contest, the NPP fielded lawyer Kwabena Boateng as its candidate.

Results tallied from all 204 polling stations indicated a decisive victory for the NPP candidate, with Boateng amassing 27,782 votes, representing 55.8% of the total valid votes cast. In a close second was independent parliamentary candidate Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who secured 21,543 votes, constituting 43.3% of the ballots.

The NPP attributed its success not only to the support of the electorate but also to the professionalism and dedication exhibited by the police officers deployed under the leadership of Inspector-General Dampare. The party emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during electoral processes and commended the police for their role in ensuring a peaceful and successful by-election.

Read the full details of the NPP’s statement below:

