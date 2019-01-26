They are to vacate their office by March this year, Accra-based Citi FM has reported, quoting unnamed sources.

They are the CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John.

Kofi Jumah, 68 years – CEO of Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC).

Isaac Osei, 67 years – CEO of Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Kwame Owusu, 67 years – CEO of Ghana Maritime Authority.

Samuel Annor, 64 years – CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority.

K. K Sarpong, 65 years – CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

And Anthony Nsiah-Asare, 65 years – Director General of the Ghana Health Service.

It is unclear the rationale for their dismissal, however the Public Service Act mandates public officers to retire from public service after attaining the age of 60.

However, the Act allows for an extension of about five years if the President so wishes.