The Ghanaian president's was elected at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

In a post by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, he confirmed the election.

The president and other Heads of States are in Niamey to discuss matters relating to the COVID-19 situation in West Africa.

Also on the agenda of the summit is the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the current political crisis in Mali.

President Akufo-Addo left for the summit with a highly-powered delegation, including officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Also accompanying the President are Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.