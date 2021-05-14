Akufo-Addo Gov’t must stop oppressing journalists and citizens – Sammy Gyamfi

In a Twitter post, he wrote: “The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives.

“The act is unlawful and preposterous. The oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo gov’t must stop.”

This follows the arrest and alleged torturing of Citi FM journalist Caleb Kudah by officers of the National Security on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

The young broadcaster was detained for hours for allegedly filming inside the premises of the National Security Ministry.

He was later released, together with colleague Zoe Abu-Baidoo, who was also earlier chased in ‘Rambo style’ by the officers when they besieged the premises of Citi FM.

Kudah later disclosed that he was beaten, slapped and kicked by the National Security officers while he was in their custody.