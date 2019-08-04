The two soldiers, well-built, armed to the teeth and fearsome, surround the president's vehicle when he arrives for a programme.

In addition, they keep a walking distance away from the president wearing a specialized military eye glasses, communication devices, bullet proof vest among others.

Before the addition of the well armed soldiers, the president came into office with his own security team, in addition to the ones provided to him by the state.

It will be recalled that 2016, then president John Mahama requested for a pistol to protect himself.

Mr Mahama is said to have imported a pistol and subsequently applied for licence from the Arms and Ammunition Unit of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID).