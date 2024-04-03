Akufo-Addo has suspended Ghana’s electricity export because of dumsor – Atta Akyea

“The President has a sense of the national need rather than making profits abroad,” he stated.

“We cannot afford to say “Okay, let’s make good money abroad and let the national economy suffer.” So in the meantime, whatever is going outside would be curtailed and fed on the national grid so that we have electricity,” he told host Evans Mensah.

Pulse Ghana

Ghana has been grappling with erratic electricity supply in recent times, leading to disruptions in various sectors and inconveniences for consumers.

Meanwhile, the country exports power to neigbouring countries including Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso, thus the decision to curtail electricity exports is a preliminary step by the government to mitigate the impact of the power crisis on the nation's economy and the populace.