Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana into a beggar nation with ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ – Mahama

Speaking at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, Mahama argued that the Ghana Beyond Aid policy has been ineffective.

He stated, “Unfortunately, the present government discarded the 40-year plan and replaced it with a Ghana Beyond Aid plan that has turned Ghana into a beggar nation.”

Mahama presented his alternative solution, the “24-hour economy,” which he claims is a well-thought-out initiative.

He explained, “The 24-hour economy initiative was well-thought-through and captured on page 105 of the NDC’s 2020 People’s Manifesto. Indeed, its roots emanate from the 40-year National Development Plan, the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) put together when I was President.”

The NDC Flagbearer emphasized that Ghana’s current economic struggles are self-inflicted by the government.

He stated, “Undoubtedly, the economic catastrophe we face is self-inflicted and caused by this government. However, for the sake of Ghanaians and the future of our dear country, we cannot allow the status quo to continue.”