He said the things the ruling government has done in the past suggests Nana Addo doesn't want to be at the same state function with Mahama.

Citing the embarrassing outing in September, 2019 when President Akufo-Addo seemingly ignored to shake hands with John Mahama at the Kofi Annan International Forum, Dogbe said the NDC flagbearer's absence at the 63rd Independence celebrtaions shouldn't come as a shock.

In a long post on Facebook stating some of the reasons why Mahama couldn't make it to Kumasi, Stan Dogbe wrote: "Some government workers including a media officer at the Presidency, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, and supporters of the ruling party have tagged me in their posts of the supposed empty chair. Truly, I am still trying to understand what their concern or interests are, because their boss, Nana Akufo-Addo, does not like it, in fact he hates the idea of #JohnMahama’s presence at events and Programmes he’s also at."

CHECK OUT HIS FULL POST BELOW