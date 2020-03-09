He said this will limit the bickering in party parliamentary primaries every four years.

Nana Obiri Boahen said if there are limits for presidents, he doesn't see the reason why same cannot be done for aspiring members of parliament.

“If eight-year term limits are set for the President why not MPs,” Mr Obiri Boahen told Morning Starr in an interview Monday.

His comments come after the vetting exercise of the ruling NPP was marred with uncontrolled anger following the disqualification of fifteen (15) aspirants.

The vetting process which started on March 4 ended Saturday, March 7, 2020, saw 79 aspirants make an appearance before the vetting committee out of which the fifteen were disqualified.

Some of the notable disqualified aspirants were Lawyer Philip Addison – Lead Counsel for the NPP during the landmark election petition of 2016 at the Supreme Court.

Mr Addison was contesting the incumbent MP -Nana Ama Dokua also a Deputy Information Minister alongside William Agyei Twumasi an Accountant at Akropong Presbyterian College of Education who was also disqualified.

Philip Addison

All four aspirants -Ernest Adade Owiredu, Kudjoe Amegah Kafui, Eric Agyarko and Dr Benny Frank who were contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare, a Deputy Finance Minister, was also disqualified.

Dr Samuel Owusu Akyem, the only aspirant who was contesting the MP for Atiwa West-Kwasi Amoako Atta who doubles as the Roads and Highways Minister, was also disqualified.