Akufo-Addo lacks grasp of Ghana's constitutional process -Bagbin

Bagbin made the assertion during a public discourse, where he questioned President Akufo-Addo's grasp of the nation's constitutional intricacies, he believes there have been instances where the president's actions and decisions have deviated from established constitutional norms, revealing a potential gap in understanding.

President Akufo-Addo, in a letter to Parliament, explained that his refusal to sign the Criminal Offences Amendment Bills 2023 Numbers one and two and the Ghana Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023, sponsored by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu, was a result of their financial implications on the consolidated fund and their contravention of the constitution.

Bagbin argued that such actions could undermine the delicate balance that the Constitution seeks to maintain among the various arms of the state.

The speaker in an address on Friday, December 22 said, “In the absence of a judicial determination from the Supreme Court, the president’s unilateral assessment of unconstitutionality does not hold legal water. It is a departure from the established legal procedure, norms, and practices that govern our constitutional democracy.”

“The appropriate lawful response if they were genuine concerns about the constitutionality of the legislation, action of this house we agree to seek judicial review from the Supreme Court.”

“The steps taken by the president in this matter reflect a misunderstanding of the constitutional process and undermining the principles that uphold our democratic governance,”