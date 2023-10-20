Akufo-Addo must apologise for his ‘insulting’ comments in the Volta Region – Amaliba

Speaking on TV3 in Accra, Amaliba said he expects the President to have apologised by now.

“The worst of it all is that the president has not apologised for his hogwash statements that he made to the people of Volta Region. Has he apologised? This is the third day. I thought that the president should have apologised for the hogwash statement that he made to the people,” he stressed.

Amaliba also explained that although there have been several comments made by the president, describing his actions with many names, what he feels is that it is all a result of poor upbringing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that upon assuming the highest office of the land, the president has only shown his true character.

“He has failed and I have heard all sorts of complaints about the president. The president’s problem is none of those things people have said about him; the president’s problem is poor upbringing, which will then culminate into all of the things that he is doing. The presidency doesn’t change you – when you become the president, that office doesn’t change you; it rather exposes your character,” he added.

ece-auto-gen

Many communities in the North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, and other coastal communities in the Volta Region have been massively affected by the effects of the dams’ spillages.

Mr Akufo-Addo, while interacting with the people of Mepe who were affected by the flood caused by the Dam Spillage on Monday, October 16, indicated that he is president for all Ghanaians irrespective of whether or not they voted for him.

ADVERTISEMENT