ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo nominates 2 new judges for the Supreme Court

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated two new judges to the Supreme Court bench following their approval by the Judicial Council.

The two new Supreme Court judges nominated by President Akufo-Addo
The two new Supreme Court judges nominated by President Akufo-Addo

The nominees are Professor Richard Frimpong Oppong, a legal academic and fellow of the Ghana Academy of Sciences, and Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, a justice of the Court of Appeal.

Recommended articles

According to President Akufo-Addo, both nominees are to be vetted by Parliament as constitutionally mandated. Prof Frimpong Oppong, when approved, will join Prof Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu as one of the legal academics on the bench of Ghana’s apex court. Justice Bernasko Essah, with her extensive background as a State Attorney, private legal practitioner, and as a Justice of the High Court and Court of Appeal, will also bring considerable experience to the Supreme Court when appointed.

Recently, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, wrote a letter to President Akufo-Addo, asking him to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court. According to the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Chief Justice's procedure has been widely condemned by various groups and individuals, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with some calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice.

The latest nominations by the President did not include the names suggested by the Chief Justice, leaving many to wonder if the nominations have been rejected by the President or if they are still pending approval and consideration.

When the two new nominees are approved by Parliament, the current number of justices at the Supreme Court will increase to 17.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

NCCE and Time to Think Foundation to launch major peace campaign for 2024 elections

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus

Police invite A-Plus to assist investigations into the Ahmed Suale case

Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Police arrest 13 people for Teshie Military shooting range land encroachment

Cassiel Ato Forson

Minority kicks against MPs, ministers, judges using sirens and driving speedily