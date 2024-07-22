Akufo-Addo nominates 2 new judges for the Supreme Court

According to President Akufo-Addo, both nominees are to be vetted by Parliament as constitutionally mandated. Prof Frimpong Oppong, when approved, will join Prof Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu as one of the legal academics on the bench of Ghana’s apex court. Justice Bernasko Essah, with her extensive background as a State Attorney, private legal practitioner, and as a Justice of the High Court and Court of Appeal, will also bring considerable experience to the Supreme Court when appointed.

Recently, the Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, wrote a letter to President Akufo-Addo, asking him to nominate five judges to the Supreme Court. According to the Chief Justice, the Supreme Court needs more judges to handle the overwhelming number of cases currently before it.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the judges recommended is Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, the current judge presiding over the Ato Forson ambulance procurement trial. The four other judges are Justice Cyra Pamela Koranteng, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, and Justice Angelina Mensah Homiah.

However, the Chief Justice's procedure has been widely condemned by various groups and individuals, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with some calling for the resignation of the Chief Justice.

The latest nominations by the President did not include the names suggested by the Chief Justice, leaving many to wonder if the nominations have been rejected by the President or if they are still pending approval and consideration.