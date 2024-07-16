RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Minority kicks against MPs, ministers, judges using sirens and driving speedily

Andreas Kamasah

The NDC Minority Caucus in parliament has publicly opposed the proposed changes to the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180). These amendments, presented in Parliament by the Minister of Transport on June 14, 2024, have stirred significant public discontent. The proposed amendments aim to modernise the Road Traffic Regulations, specifically regarding vehicle registration and licensing.

Cassiel Ato Forson
“We understand that the broader purpose of the regulations was to bring the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) up to speed on many matters relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles,” stated the NDC Minority Caucus in a statement released on Tuesday, July 16 and signed by its leader Cassiel Ato Forson. “However, the Legislative Instrument also includes provisions granting certain public officials the privilege to use sirens on the road and not be liable for exceeding speed limits. This aspect of the regulations has drawn huge public condemnation.”

Nana Addo's convoy
Nana Addo's convoy

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee has not yet debated the report, but the NDC Minority Caucus has already declared its position, aligning with the public's opposition.

“Given the sentiments expressed so far, Members of the NDC Minority Caucus wish to make it abundantly clear that we stand with the Ghanaian public on this issue and wish to signal our opposition to the amendment without any reservations,” the Caucus stated.

The NDC Minority Caucus urged the government to address more pressing issues affecting Ghanaians, such as the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, fuel prices, the depreciation of the Cedi, and the high tax regime driving businesses out of the country.

“The government must redirect its attention to addressing the germane issues facing the people of Ghana at the moment such as high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high cost of fuel, the depreciation of the Cedi and the high tax regime which is forcing businesses to relocate to neighbouring countries in West Africa,” the Caucus emphasised.

The NDC Minority Caucus also called on the Minister of Transport to withdraw the Legislative Instrument immediately.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

