Minority kicks against MPs, ministers, judges using sirens and driving speedily

“We understand that the broader purpose of the regulations was to bring the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (LI 2180) up to speed on many matters relating to the registration and licensing of motor vehicles,” stated the NDC Minority Caucus in a statement released on Tuesday, July 16 and signed by its leader Cassiel Ato Forson. “However, the Legislative Instrument also includes provisions granting certain public officials the privilege to use sirens on the road and not be liable for exceeding speed limits. This aspect of the regulations has drawn huge public condemnation.”

Pulse Ghana

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee has not yet debated the report, but the NDC Minority Caucus has already declared its position, aligning with the public's opposition.

“Given the sentiments expressed so far, Members of the NDC Minority Caucus wish to make it abundantly clear that we stand with the Ghanaian public on this issue and wish to signal our opposition to the amendment without any reservations,” the Caucus stated.

The NDC has directed its committee members to oppose the amendment and instructed all 137 NDC Members of Parliament to vote against the Legislative Instrument when it reaches the floor.

The NDC Minority Caucus urged the government to address more pressing issues affecting Ghanaians, such as the high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, fuel prices, the depreciation of the Cedi, and the high tax regime driving businesses out of the country.

“The government must redirect its attention to addressing the germane issues facing the people of Ghana at the moment such as high cost of living, food inflation, unemployment, high cost of fuel, the depreciation of the Cedi and the high tax regime which is forcing businesses to relocate to neighbouring countries in West Africa,” the Caucus emphasised.