The ambassadors are Dr Samuel Adotey Anum, the Ambassador designate to Libya, and Mr Jonathan Rexford Magnusen, who is bound for Niger.

President Akufo-Addo reminded the ambassadors designate of their three-fold responsibilities — diplomatic, ceremonial and administrative — and urged them to bear in mind the onerous responsibility to preserve and promote the image of Ghana.

“You represent a country which, as a result of the commendable conduct of the people, is regarded as one of the most stable on the continent, a beacon of democracy governed by the rule of law and respect for individual liberties and human rights and the principles of democratic accountability,” he said.

The President said the two envoys were going to countries which were experiencing terrorist activities and violent extremism and instability and urged them, as representatives of a state that was in good standing, both in the ECOWAS and the African Union, to show support when it was needed.

He charged the two ambassadors to provide the needed support, on behalf of the country, to help find lasting solutions to those problems of aggression and also help protect Ghanaians who might be caught in the crisis.

He indicated that he was counting on them to bring their experience to bear to have the problems which had far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the ECOWAS region and the African continent resolved.

He said the ambassadors would be the most visible symbol of the country in the two countries to which they had been designated and as such they must guard their actions and jealously protect the image of Ghana.

He said he was confident that the ambassadors would uphold the charge entrusted to them.