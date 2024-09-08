Akufo-Addo should be impeached over galamsey - Fmr Ghana School of Law Director

During a recent interview, Ansah Asare expressed his disappointment over the impact of galamsey.

“One of the reasons why, for instance, the President ought to have been impeached long ago. The President put his job on the line and made a promise. He gave us an undertaking, to the whole nation, that if he fails us in the fight, it be at the cost of his job so the price you pay is to resign.”

“The President is still there. He is still talking about galamsey. And the people involved in the galamsey are his own ministers. I very much doubt the President is not involved. If the President were not involved, we would have found an antidote to solving this menace,” he stated.

Adding to his critique, Asare emphasised that Members of Parliament (MPs) must be held to the highest standard, especially when defending the government’s actions regarding galamsey. He described such defence by some MPs and ministers as nonsense.

“Comparing the contributions of the NDC government to environmental degradation to that of the NPP government is so nonsense. For a minister of state to say that the NDC government did much more galamsey than the NPP, and therefore, it is a tacit assumption and acceptance of endorsement of galamsey. If only parliament knew the menace, such nonsensical thought will not take place,” he stated.

The issue of galamsey has been a significant environmental and social concern in Ghana, causing widespread destruction to water bodies and farmlands. Despite various government interventions, illegal mining activities continue to thrive, leading to public outcry and demands for more effective action.

The former law school director’s comments add to the growing pressure on the Akufo-Addo administration to take more decisive steps in combating illegal mining.

Government’s interventions and challenges