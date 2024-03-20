ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo to launch One Student, One Laptop initiative on March 25

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to launch the much-heralded One Student, One Laptop initiative for Senior High School students on March 25.

A statement by the Ministry of Education said the initiative "aligns with government's efforts to enhance e-learning and digitalization," and "supports government's goal of leveraging technological advancements to prepare Ghanaian students for the Fourth Industrial Revolution," also known as the digital age.

"The initiative aims to bolster Senior High School Education by providing Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content, and educational devices to all Senior High and TVET Schools nationwide."

Last year, Vice President Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia announced the government's decision to provide laptops to each SHS student, and the realization of this dream, further demonstrates the government's commitment to secondary education, having made education at that level free since 2017.

The laptops are preloaded with programs, including textbooks, and they can be accessed anywhere in the country offline (without the internet).

With the laptops, students do not have to continue with the age-long practice of carrying textbooks.

The initiative, aimed towards advancing computer literacy and technological know-how of young Ghanaian students, will see the government providing pre-programmed laptops to each SHS student across the county.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

