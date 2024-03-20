Akufo-Addo to launch One Student, One Laptop initiative on March 25

"The initiative aims to bolster Senior High School Education by providing Teaching and Learning Management Systems, Digital Learning Content, and educational devices to all Senior High and TVET Schools nationwide."

Last year, Vice President Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia announced the government's decision to provide laptops to each SHS student, and the realization of this dream, further demonstrates the government's commitment to secondary education, having made education at that level free since 2017.

The laptops are preloaded with programs, including textbooks, and they can be accessed anywhere in the country offline (without the internet).

With the laptops, students do not have to continue with the age-long practice of carrying textbooks.