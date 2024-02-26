During his address, the President is expected to provide updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption.
Akufo-Addo to present his last State of the Nation address tomorrow
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to present his final State of the Nation address to Ghanaians on February 27.
The address will also highlight the government's key policy objectives for the year and outline strategies to improve the current economic situation.
Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced the President's impending address in Parliament.
"Mr. Speaker by Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E. the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead,” he said.
This constitutional provision requires the President to address the nation through Parliament at the beginning of each session.
