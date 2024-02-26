Akufo-Addo to present his last State of the Nation address tomorrow

The address will also highlight the government's key policy objectives for the year and outline strategies to improve the current economic situation.

Earlier in February, the then Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced the President's impending address in Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

"Mr. Speaker by Article 67 of the Constitution, H.E. the President will deliver to the house a message on the State of the Nation on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Honourable Members are entreated to avail themselves for the task ahead,” he said.