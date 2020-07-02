The president visited the Kanda Cluster of Schools Registration Centre in Ayawaso East; Abossey Okai Presby Registration Centre in Ablekuma Central; Ebenezer Funeral Parlour (1&2) Registration Centres in Weija-Gbawe;

He also went to the Teshie Aboma Presby Church Registration Centre in Ledzokuku; and the Super Service Registration Centre in Klottey Korle.

However, from the pictures shared on social from the Presidency, a key safety protocol against COVID-19 was not in place in some of the polling stations the president visited.

Some citizens were seen jammed up while cheering on the president and his entourage. Others are also seen not wearing the mandatory nose masks as required by law.

The voter registration exercise commenced on 30th June and it is expected to last until August 8.

Check out some pictures from the visits

Nana Addo tour

Nana Addo tour 1

Nana Addo tour 2