As of today, July 2, 2020, Ghana total case count stands at 18,134, while 117 patients have died.

As merciless as the respiratory disease has proved to be, it has hit some high-profile personalities in the country.

While some government appointees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering, others have unfortunately passed on.

Below are some government appointees who have tested positive for the virus:

CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie aka Sir John (Dead)

Minister of Health, Kwaku Agymang-Manu

CEO of National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby

Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam (dead)

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah

Also, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu, has tested positive for COVID-19.