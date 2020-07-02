Dr. Bawumia described the deceased as a man who paid his dues to Ghana, adding he will greatly miss him.

The lawyer cum politician was confirmed dead on Wednesday evening while on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sir John is a former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and was Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission till his demise.

With condolence messages pouring in from far and near, the Vice President is the latest to pay tribute to the deceased politician.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Lawyer Kwadwo Owusu-Afriyie aka Sir John. I spoke with Sir John only yesterday but little did I know that was our last conversation,” Dr. Bawumia wrote on Twitter.

“Sir John was a good man who truly paid his dues to the Party and Ghana. I will miss him. Rest in peace, my good friend.”

Sir John is said to have died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after contracting COVID-19.