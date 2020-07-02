The duo are the NPP’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah.

According to Citi News, a number of government officials have also tested positive for the Coronavirus and are receiving treatment at the various health facilities across the country.

The NPP on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, lost another stalwart, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He tested positive for the virus and was undergoing treatment before his demise.

About two weeks ago, another NPP member, Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam, also tested positive for the disease and passed on shortly.

A number of other top government officials have tested positive for the COVID-19. They include; Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, and Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Paapa Owusu Ankamah, who has recovered.