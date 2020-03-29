Akufo-Addo became president after winning the 2016 presidential polls. He defeated then incumbent president John Mahama, who is staging a comeback.

He had previously failed on two attempts to become president of Ghana.

Many Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to wish the president a happy birthday.

"On your 76th, I wish you peace, good health, and many more years of happiness. Congratulations and Happy Birthday H.E NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO!," the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Awuku, posted on his Twitter handle.

"Happy 76th Anniversary Mr. President @NAkufoAddo. May The Good God Strengthen You In These Trying Times and Give Ye More Wisdom...Ghana Has Won. May God Bless Our Homeland Ghana ," a Ghanaian Twitter user posted.

Another also posted: "Happy 76th birthday to President Akufo-Addo. May your new age mark the beginning of selfless leadership for you. NAkufoAddo."

"Happy 76th birthday to H.E Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. God bless [u] you," another user tweeted.

Happy birthday, Mr President.