Akufo-Addo unveils action plan to boost Ghana's earthquake preparedness

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has launched an action plan intended to prepare the nation for an earthquake.

The plan is from a report compiled by a committee of experts tasked to assess the country’s state of preparedness for the occurrence of earthquakes.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the series of earth tremors experienced by the country in recent times, coupled with the confirmation that Ghana is susceptible to earthquakes along the southern belt and the Akwapim-Togo range, resulted in the establishment of a Technical Committee to prepare “A Framework for Refocusing Ghana’s Earthquake Preparedness and Response”.

Endorsing the report and recommendations of the Committee, together with its action plan, the President noted that it is the collapse of structures during earthquakes that is responsible for human and economic losses.

“This means that to avoid or reduce these losses, we need to ensure that buildings, including dwellings, dams and bridges, are structurally competent and resilient to earthquakes of a higher magnitude,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo continued, “Constructing well-engineered structures, including dams and roads, and retrofitting important lifeline buildings, such as hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques, cannot be compromised. That is why I urge the Engineering Council of the Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that a comprehensive integrity audit of all public buildings and structures is conducted, and Government appropriately advised.”

“I have already instructed the leadership of NADMO to liaise with the Ghana Education Service to help incorporate learning themes on protection against earthquakes and other disasters in the curricula at the pre-tertiary education level. Again, I have encouraged NADMO to embark on a sustained education campaign for the entire population, in this regard. I have requested regular updates from the Director-General of NADMO on progress made,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

The President also urged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to advise Government on the logistical needs and equipment required by the Authority to undertake round the clock monitoring of seismic activities for urgent action.

