He said the pledge is one the president made to the lord therefore the construction has to materialise.

He said Ghanaians should not see this as something being championed by the president but rather a project that God is using the president to do.

Dr. Bawumia described the cathedral as an iconic building and "was something that His Excellency had made a covenant in his mind,” when he contested the 2016 elections.

National cathedral

The Vice President said the President after winning the elections led the process to have the Cathedral built.

To him, Ghana is a blessed nation hence we should not be shy about giving glory to God.

He said Ghana is a peaceful nation and when we look around us, there are a lot turmoil in the sub-region but God has spared Ghana even in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.