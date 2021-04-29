RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo's 111 hospitals project will commence soon - Dr. Nsiah-Asare

Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has disclosed that the one hundred and one hospitals promised by President Akufo-Addo last year will start soon.

He said the feasibility studies for most of them are done and the President and his vice will be going around the country to cut sods for them.

His revelation comes on the back of questions raised by majority of citizens about the whereabouts of the eighty-eight (88) new district hospitals the president promised.

Dr. Nsiah-Asare, the Presidential Adviser on Health spoke to Luv FM in Kumasi on the project.

“I know all the district hospitals drawing have been done and awards have been given to some contractors and we’ll be meeting them this week. We want to move the process forward and so very soon you’ll see His Excellency and the Vice President going round cutting the sod for the work.”

He continued that, “Government wants to construct 100-bed capacity district hospitals in all districts without hospitals.”

According to him, the government did a quick survey and found that a lot of the 260 districts don’t have any hospitals at all. He assured Ghanaians, of government’s strategy to improve health care delivery and its infrastructure across the country.

The government is putting up 101 hospitals across Ghana and secondly the government is putting up a secondary facility, that is regional hospitals in all the new regions created and a new one at the Western region and convert the Effia Nkwanta Hospital into a metropolitan one.”

He continued that, “Government is going to construct two psychiatrist hospitals; one to serve the middle belt and one to serve the northern belt and so this makes the Agenda 111.”

