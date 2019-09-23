Solomon Owusu had, the day before the Rutgers University forum, asked the president about the arrest and deportation of Aisha Huang for illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

The president answered him, saying the deportation was a "mistake" and that a new law has been passed to deal with locals and foreigners involved in galamsey.

Not satisfied with the answer, Owusu booked to attend the Rutgers University forum to ask the president additions questions.

He was however blocked by the president's bodyguards from entering the auditorium although he got approval to attend the forum.

In a video posted online, Owusu claimed: "Macho men from Ghana told me they have been instructed not to allow me to enter the conference hall.

"I asked why and they were bossy… so I told them f*** you; you're in the United States and not in Ghana... you can't bring that bush life here."