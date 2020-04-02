Sammy Gyamfi said the allocation by the Akufo-Addo government is not accurate and it was evident in a subsequent briefing to parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The NDC spokesperson said developments in Ghana’s fight against the pandemic shows that we don’t have $100m as announced by the president.

You could not get $35 million for projects but went to devote about $100 million available for the fight against coronavirus.

The said amount that was supposed to be disbursed by the Finance Minister for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), equip isolation centres, and procure hand sanitizers among others”, he disclosed.

The NDC national executive said the President was lauded by all for making such a bold decision but was disappointed when it emerged that the amount in question was not readily available for use.

“When the Finance Minister went to parliament it came out that what the President said was ‘419’, it was a lie because there was no such any amount anywhere.”

The government indicated it was going to borrow. It manifest the fact that President Akufo-Addo is sleeping on the job and taking the health needs of Ghanaians of for granted”, he stated.