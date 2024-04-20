ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo's driver to contest NPP parliamentary primary for La Dedekotopon

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Joseph Addo, the personal driver of President Akufo-Addo, has officially submitted his nomination to contest the La Dedekotopon NPP Parliamentary primary scheduled for April 27, 2024.

Having been vetted and approved by the party's Greater Accra Elections Committee, Addo is confident in his ability to reclaim the seat for the NPP.

"I have deep roots in La, having been born and raised here. This constituency is not unfamiliar territory to me," Addo remarked.

The decision to hold a primary in the constituency came after the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

Addo contests the race with Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The NPP aims to regain the La Dedekotopon seat, which was lost to the NDC's Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in the 2020 election.

With over two decades of service as President Akufo-Addo's driver, Addo highlighted his contributions to the development of the constituency.

"I have been instrumental in facilitating employment opportunities for the youth in this area within various government agencies," Addo stated. "Moreover, when the party needed a new office space following the destruction of the old office, I undertook efforts to secure a new office for the party."

Expressing confidence in his chances, Addo affirmed his commitment to winning both the primary on April 27th and the main election scheduled for December 7th.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

