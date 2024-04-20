Akufo-Addo's driver to contest NPP parliamentary primary for La Dedekotopon

"I have deep roots in La, having been born and raised here. This constituency is not unfamiliar territory to me," Addo remarked.

The decision to hold a primary in the constituency came after the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh, resigned for personal reasons.

Addo contests the race with Solomon Kotey Niikio, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The NPP aims to regain the La Dedekotopon seat, which was lost to the NDC's Rita Naa Odoley Sowah in the 2020 election.

With over two decades of service as President Akufo-Addo's driver, Addo highlighted his contributions to the development of the constituency.

"I have been instrumental in facilitating employment opportunities for the youth in this area within various government agencies," Addo stated. "Moreover, when the party needed a new office space following the destruction of the old office, I undertook efforts to secure a new office for the party."