According to him, the introduction of the double-track system makes the Free SHS a recipe for disaster.

He said while the policy is in itself a great one, the manner in which it was implemented was poor.

To this end, Dr. Ayariga believes the Free SHS policy is more likely to produce dangerous graduates.

Hassan Ayariga

“When I say they are going to produce dangerous students; they are going to produce dangerous nurses, dangerous nurses and dangerous engineer, because they just used past questions to pass the exams and not because they’ve learned,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

The APC flagbearer further alleged that students under the Free SHS are being promoted, irrespective class scores.

He said there is currently no demotion, adding that students are promoted whether they pass or fail.

“NPP’s Free SHS was a good one but the implementation was very bad. So far, no demotion at the Senior High School.

“What that means is that, whether you write exams, whether you pass or fail, whether you were in class…you are all promoted to the next level,” Dr. Ayariga added.