According to him, the best students usually do not need past questions to pass their examinations.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, he said the decision to provide free past questions for final-year SHS students is just to cover up the mess created in the education sector.

Hassan Ayariga

When the host drew his attention to the fact that using past questions is a normal practice for students, Mr. Ayariga replied: “The reason for giving them those past questions is just for them to pass so that Nana Addo will say, ‘oh my kids have passed’. But what kind of students would we be producing?

“A best student never goes for past questions. I’m telling you. The best students who have studied and passed, they don’t even want to see past questions. They’ve studied so well, they know the ins and outs of every chapter and every topic.”

He explained that “past questions are for people who have finished studying and understand the topics so well.”

According to him, the poor implementation of the Free SHS policy is making students study pass questions like a course.

This, he said, he because most schools have been unable to cover the full syllabi and prepare their students for the WASSCE.

“It [past questions] has been made like a course to the students because they haven’t studied anything. Because they were not taught in class, they are using the past questions for them to go through like their books now,” Mr. Ayariga remarked.

Last November, the Ghana Education Service (GES) procured 400,000 sets of questions and answer booklets from the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for secondary students preparing to write their final examination.

The exam booklets contain possible questions that will appear in their final examination.

The move by the GES is part of measures to ensure that the students pass the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).