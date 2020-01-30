The party said Dr. Ayariga is the one that will save Ghanaians from the shackles of the bad governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to the media, General Secretary for APC, Modecai Thiombiano, said “our country is in crisis and needs urgent crop of new leadership skills and vision to rescue our people. We need a third force that we will give Ghanaians a better leadership and vision for economic freedom and development. "

READ ALSO: Teacher uses mobile phone to teach ICT

"Our leader Dr. Ayariga is our last hope and we ask Ghanaians to see the APC party as that alternative force that will rescue Ghanaians from hopelessness and bad leadership.”

“We are asking Ghanaians today to start the campaign of “Bye Bye to NDC and Bye Bye to NPP, we need a change.”

Hassan Ayariga, leader of APC

Meanwhile the party has opened nomination for both presidential and parliamentary aspirants ahead of their National Delegates Congress.

Presidential candidates are expected to pay an amount of GH¢20,000 for picking the nomination forms and GH¢50,000 as the filing fee.

All aspiring parliamentary candidates will also pay an amount of GH¢1,000 for their forms and an amount of GH¢2,000 for filling.