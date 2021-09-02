RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo’s governance style has left me highly disappointed – Professor Lumumba

Authors:

Evans Annang

Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, a Pan Africanist and former Director of the Kenya Anti-corruption Commission has disclosed his disappointment with the governance style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Professor P.L.O Lumumba
Professor P.L.O Lumumba

According to the renowned anti-corruption campaigner, the Ghanaian President’s pledges while in opposition and his performance in government are contrary.

Prof. Lumumba, in a Zoom interview said the recent approval by the government to pay spouses of heads of state was disappointing.

"The problem with our leaders is that if you see good in them, they disappoint you very quickly and there is a sense that I'm beginning to feel disappointed in President Akufo-Addo," Professor Lumumba stated.

Adding, "He started very well. He had ideas talking about industrialisation in every district, he said he will look for Ghana beyond aid. The rhetoric was right but now as I watch him consistently, I'm beginning to see a mismatch between rhetoric and action."

"When I see Members of Parliament going to parliament and saying the President's wife deserves an allowance then I know the man whom I thought had great ideas is now down the periscope. That is my unfortunate verdict as I speak," Professor Lumumba added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Professor Lumuba’s opinion ties in with the recent survey by the Center for Democratic Development on government’s ability to stop graft.

Presenting the results on Tuesday, Research Director at CDD-Ghana, Dr Edem Selormey noted that 58% of the respondents attributed the reduction in the President’s vote margin to his policy decisions and actions during his first term in office.

The survey was done between May and June this year covered all the 16 regions in the country with 2,400 adults respondents.

